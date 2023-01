NEW YORK (PIX11) — The unstoppable duo, Bethenny Frankel of the Real Housewives of New York Star and Maksim Chmerkovskiy Dancing With The Stars pro, are raising money for the Unify Ukraine campaign.

The Unify Ukraine campaign is a PSA to raise American awareness of Russia’s ongoing occupation of Ukraine. Frankel and Chmetkovkisy joined New York Living Thursday morning to talk more about the initiative.

