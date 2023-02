NEW YORK (PIX11) — February is heart health month and one thing that can help our hearts is by lowering the amount of stress in our day-to-day lives.

The Chinese practice of Qigong is a great way to lower stress through movement, breathing, and meditation.

Lee Holden, CEO and founder of Holden Qigong and host of the PBS show “Your Fountain of Youth,” joined New York Living on Tuesday to share more about Qigong.

