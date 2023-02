NEW YORK (PIX11) — Members of the Queen’s vocal sextet live in Windsor Castle and lend their voices to prestigious royal events, such as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

The group has traveled thousands of miles to New York City for a very two-special performance. The Queen’s Six joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about their upcoming show, and what it’s like performing for the royal family.

Watch the video player for more.