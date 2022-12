NEW YORK (PIX11) – For those looking to give back this holiday season, Comedy Gives Back is raising awareness to help stand-up comedians in need.

On Thursday, the organization will launch the Laughing 4 Good initiative in partnership with Comedy Central to fundraise at comedy events across the nation.

Comedian Vladimir Caamano and co-founder of Comedy Gives Back Jodi Lieberman joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk more about the initiative.

Watch the video player for the full interview.