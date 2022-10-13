NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sandra Campos wears many hats.

She is the CEO of retail tech startup Project Verte, the founder of Fashion Launchpad and a board member of retail company Big Lots. Campos is also the former CEO of DVF, prominent fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg’s label, and she was the first Latina and woman to assume that post.

Campos has been a trailblazer in the field of business and she aims to elevate her fellow Latinas in different ways, which include hosting a Latina Disruptors event this week. She joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about her journey.

“I looked at every other CEO and president that was in the industry and I said, ‘How’d they get there?’ and I started charting their path and that’s the path and direction I started to take,” Campos said.

She also acknowledged the importance of access to people when it comes to entrepreneurial success, which is why her goal is to uplift fellow Latinas to take space in the business world.

