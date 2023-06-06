NEW YORK (PIX11) – Latin Restaurant Weeks is in full swing across New York City.

New Yorkers can taste all the diverse flavors of Latin America while supporting local businesses and scoring special deals through June 16. Over the next few weeks, New York Living will introduce you to local restaurant owners and chefs taking part in Latin Restaurant Weeks.

Up next: Black Rican Vegan, a pop-up restaurant making vegan, Puerto Rican comfort food. Restaurant owner Lyana Blount joined New York Living to show off some signature dishes.

