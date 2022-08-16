NEW YORK (PIX11) — A rosé brand is making sure that everyone’s getting a sip.

For Donae Burston, the founder and CEO of La Fête Wine Company, breaking into the rosé industry as a person of color has been phenomenal. He saw that those within communities of color weren’t marketed to by the industry as much, and he wanted to change that. With every bottle he sells, he has inclusivity in mind.

Burston joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk about his brand and to show what his wine’s all about.

