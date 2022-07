NEW YORK (PIX11) — As the restaurant industry slowly comes back from the pandemic, new food trends have emerged in New York City.

The hottest cuisines include Cantonese and Korean food, said Nikita Richardson, Senior Editor of New York Times Food.

Another popular option sweeping the five boroughs is Midwestern food, according to Richardson.

“It’s a return to comfort food,” she said.

