NEW YORK (PIX11) — Robert “Kool” Bell from popular funk and soul group Kool & The Gang is continuing his love of music through his foundation.

The Kool for Kids foundation purchases instruments for inner-city community schools. The foundation raised $150,000 last year.

Bell, who grew up in Jersey City, runs the foundation with the help of his sons, Hakim and Muhammad.

The three joined New York Living Monday to talk about the charity and their music.

