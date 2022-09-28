NEW YORK (PIX11) — Martial arts, rivalries and dojo showdowns are all jam-packed in “Kiddie Kai,” a new discovery+ series.

Eric Evangelista, the show’s creator, joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the new series. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

Evangelista said one entertaining aspect of the show is the overinvolved “sports parents.” A more important part of the show, though, is seeing the children’s growth.

“The kids really overcome their fears on this show,” Evangelista said. “It’s a beautiful thing to watch.”