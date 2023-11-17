NEW YORK (PIX11) – The iconic “Christmas Spectacular” starts Friday at Radio City Music Hall.
To celebrate, Rockettes Laura, Alyssa, Abby and Mia discuss what to expect.
Watch the video player for more on this story.
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee, Allie Jasinski
