NEW YORK (PIX11) – Everyone is buzzing about “Shucked,” a new musical on Broadway.

The show takes place in fictional Cob County, a small rural community surrounded by corn that suddenly starts dying. The score for “Shucked” comes from two Grammy-winning Nashville songwriters, and the show is bringing campy country fun to the Big Apple.

Kevin Cahoon, who plays Peanut in “Shucked,” joined New York Living to chat about the show and more. Watch the video player for the interview.

To learn more about the show and purchase tickets, visit shuckedmusical.com.