NEW YORK (PIX11)— Actor Kel Mitchell is starring in a new holiday movie called “All I Didn’t Want for Christmas.”
Mitchell joined New York Living Monday to discuss his new role. Watch the full interview in the video player.
by: Marysol Castro, Alex Lee
