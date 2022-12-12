NEW YORK (PIX11) — If holiday shopping is a pain in the neck — and the wallet — this gift-giving system could help.

Parenting and lifestyle expert Kathy Chlan joined New York Living on Monday to discuss the Five Gift Rule. The plan calls for giving loved ones five gifts, each falling into a specific category: something they want, something they need, something to wear, something to read, and an experience.

“It’s less stressful,” said Chlan, explaining the benefits of shopping within the system. “You enjoy it a lot more and — guess what? — you stick to the budget.”

