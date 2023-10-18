NEW YORK (PIX11) – Kathryn Gallagher is doing it all from Broadway to film and television and music.
She talks to New York Living about her upcoming concert and her newest EP, “Demos Volume 3.”
Watch the video player for more on this story.
