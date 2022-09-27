NEW YORK (PIX11) — Just manifesting is not enough, you have to manifest like a jefa!

Actress, producer and writer Julissa Calderon has mastered the art of journaling over the last 14 years. Now, she’s launched her “Manifest Like A Jefa” tour, a series of workshops about manifestations, journaling, entrepreneurship and community. Her next stop is at The Lit. Bar in the Bronx on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Calderon joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk about her tour. Watch the video player above for the full interview.