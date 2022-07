Every trip to the grocery store seems to take more and more of our money.

Year to year, the cost of milk is up 14 percent, chicken up 16 percent and butter popped up 19 percent!

One of the nation’s top nutritionist, Joy Bauer, shows us 10 budget friendly foods, and also give us some tips to save while we shop.

If you want some great recipes for some of the budget friendly foods, head to joybauer.com