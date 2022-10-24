NEW YORK (PIX11) — With spooky season in full swing, a great way to get into the holiday spirit is checking out the latest episode of “Chucky,” the Syfy horror series adapted from the “Child’s Play” movie franchise.

Jennifer Tilly and Sutton Stracke joined New York Living on Monday to discuss their roles in an upcoming episode of the show, which began its second season earlier this month.

“I think that she has a love-hate relationship with Chucky,” said Tilly of her character, Tiffany, the eponymous murderous doll’s lover, who originally appeared in the films. “I do believe the two lovers will eventually resolve their differences and get back together. But I’m an optimist.”

Stracke, known from “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reality show, said that she plays an “exaggerated form” of herself in the episode that airs Wednesday at 9 p.m. on Syfy and the USA Network.

“It was new for Sutton. She’s used to people who stab her in the back, and Chucky comes at you from the front,” joked Tilly. “You see Chucky coming.”

