NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York is getting much more magical!

“Into the Woods” is back on Broadway, intertwining the world’s favorite fairy tales on one grand stage.

Gavin Creel and Joshua Henry, who play Cinderella’s prince and Rapunzel’s prince, respectively, joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about their experience working on the musical. Watch the video player above for the full interview.

“It was so much fun. We were really meticulous together in crafting these moments, down to the syllables, down to the breaths,” Henry said.