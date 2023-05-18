NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday is International Museum Day.
New York Living’s Kirstin Cole has an inside scoop on the Museum of the City of New York and shows off some of the exhibits they have to offer. Watch the video player for more.
by: Kirstin Cole, Stephanie Stone
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kirstin Cole, Stephanie Stone
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Thursday is International Museum Day.
New York Living’s Kirstin Cole has an inside scoop on the Museum of the City of New York and shows off some of the exhibits they have to offer. Watch the video player for more.