MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – It’s a new era for the iconic American Museum of Natural History.

To the delight of adults and children, the museum’s new Gilder Center opened Thursday.

New York Living’s Kirstin Cole was on the Upper West Side checking out the new space, which resembles a canyon in the middle of New York City!

Watch the video player for more.For more information about the Gilder Center, visit amnh.org/exhibitions/permanent/gilder-center.