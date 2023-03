NEW YORK (PIX11) — Artist Arinze Kene, who played Bob Marley in the smash west end hit “Get Up, Stand Up,” brings a different show from London to New York.

“Misty” a new off-Broadway play is a fusion of music, poetry, and comedic elements and explores issues from transportation to gentrification.

New York Living’s Alex Lee spoke with Kene and gave an inside look at the play. Watch the video player for more.