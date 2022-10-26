NEW YORK (PIX11) — There’s definitely no city quite like New York City.

A lifelong New Yorker, cartoonist Ali Solomon compiled essays and illustrations about living in the Big Apple in her new book, “I Love(ish) New York City.” She joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the inspiration behind the book.

“I guess the big change that happened was the pandemic. All the things that we love about New York for so long no longer existed. The bars shut down; the restaurants shut down,” Solomon said. “It kind of forced us to look outside the box and find new things to love…ish.”

