NEW YORK (PIX11) — If there’s one thing that can bring families together, it would be food.

This is true for husband and wife Julian and Caroline Clauss-Ehlers, a classically trained chef and a psychologist, respectively. They’ve written a book together entitled “Eating Together, Being Together,” a cookbook not only with a range of recipes but also with a guide for parents to get their kids engaged with cooking, from toddlerhood through their teenage years.

The couple joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about their book and demonstrate a few no-cook recipes.

Watch the video player above for the full interview.