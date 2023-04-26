NEW YORK (PIX11) – It’s no secret that the pandemic changed the way people think about work, and what they’re willing to do for their jobs.

During the peak of the lockdown, women lost jobs at a higher rate than men. And while they’ve by and large returned to work, they still face significant obstacles such as the gender pay gap and bearing the brunt of caregiving duties at home.

For these reasons and many others, Cate Luzio joined New York Living to talk about the ways women can make work work for them. Luzio is the founder and CEO of Luminary, a global networking platform that addresses systemic challenges that working women face.

Watch the video for the full interview.