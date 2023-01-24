NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s never too early to instill virtues like generosity and selflessness in children.

Grace Bastidas, editor-in-chief of Parents, joined New York Living on Tuesday to share some ideas for getting kids involved from a young age.

“When it comes to volunteering, you don’t even have to stray far from your routine,” said Bastidas. “You can dedicate one Saturday a month to cleaning up your local park, and that way your kid does their part in protecting the environment and they’re getting fresh air.”

For more ideas, check out this list on Parents.com, and watch the full interview in the video player.