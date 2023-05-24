NEW YORK (PIX11) — Posture can impact one’s confidence.
Lauren Brenner the founder of PowerBox 360 joined New York Living to provide tips and show a few exercises for better posture. Watch the video player for more.
by: Alex Lee, Marysol Castro, Stephanie Stone
Posted:
Updated:
