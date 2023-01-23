NEW YORK (PIX11) — Toxic workplace culture is one of the top reasons people quit their jobs in 2022, at a clip of more than 4 million people each month.

Dalia Feldheim, an organizational psychologist and author who formerly worked as chief marketing officer at Procter & Gamble, joined New York Living on Monday to discuss how to spot a toxic work environment and how to get out.

“It’s way more prevalent than we’d like to believe,” said Feldheim of workplace toxicity. “One in two employees experiences toxic environments.”

Feldheim also discussed her book, “Dare to Lead Like a Girl.”

Watch the full interview in the video player.