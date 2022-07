NEW YORK (PIX11) — Need to brush up on your National Watercolor Month festivity plans? We got hue!

Paintbrush in one hand, champagne flute in the other — an enjoyable combination that can be found at Paint and Sip LIVE.

Sharon Ureña, co-founder and art director at Paint and Sip LIVE, joined New York Living at the studio on Tuesday to show how to best celebrate National Watercolor Month.

Watch the video player above for the full story.