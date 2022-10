NEW YORK (PIX11) — Your message matters! Communication is a skill that can make or break a relationship of any kind.

And communication pitfalls come in all shapes and sizes, such as the “silent treatment,” vagueness in communication and non-engagement during conversations.

Marcedes Fuller, a motivational speaker and life coach, joined New York Living on Tuesday to offer tips on how to avoid communication pitfalls. Watch the video player for the full interview.