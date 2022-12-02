NEW YORK (PIX11) – Dream it, build it, grow it – that’s exactly what these entrepreneurs are doing, all while lifting each other up at the same time.

Renae Bluitt is a Brooklyn-based filmmaker and the creator behind the documentary “She Did That,” which champions Black women’s journeys in entrepreneurship. She also hosts a podcast of the same name.

In that same spirit, the She Did That. Holiday Bazaar will take place on Saturday. Attendees can shop more than 40 Black women-owned brands. Among the participants are Nichelle and Nicole Nichols, twin sisters who are looking to disrupt the wine industry with their brand The Guilty Grape.

Renae, Nichelle and Nicole joined New York Living on Friday to chat more about their mission and the bazaar, which you can find more information about here. Watch the video player for the full interview.