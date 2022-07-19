NEW YORK (PIX11) — You’re most likely reading this on your phone. And you’re far from alone.

The average person spends over a third of their waking hours on their smartphone, according to data from analytics company data.ai. Many New Yorkers are determined to lessen their screen times.

A way to do this is through digital decluttering. Lauren Iannotti, editor-in-chief of women’s lifestyle publication Real Simple, joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk about digital decluttering and how it can help lessen the time spent glued to screens.

