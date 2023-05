NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City has a population of more than 8 million people.

But with all those people, it can still be difficult to make friends as an adult. Enter, City Girls Who Walk. Brianna Joye, the founder of City Girls Who Walk, joined NewYork Living to chat about how her group helps women find adult friendships.

They meet every Sunday at 12 p.m. at 72nd Street and Central Park West, and the goal is to be active and meet new people.

