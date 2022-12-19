NEW YORK (PIX11) – Anne Mahlum has created enormous success in the fitness world – a space that’s often dominated by men.

She founded the boutique fitness company Solidcore in 2013. She’s since raised more than $70 million in private equity for the brand.

Before Solidcore, Mahlum started her first business venture at 27 years old. It’s called Back on My Feet – a nonprofit that offers a sense of community to people experiencing homelessness through running.

Mahlum joined New York Living on Monday to talk about Solidcore, Back on My Feet and more. Watch the video player for the full interview.