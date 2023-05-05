After four seasons, the hit HBO show ‘Barry’ is coming to an end.

The show features Bill Hader as a hitman turned aspiring actor after a job takes him to the acting class of Gene Cousinau, played by Hollywood legend Henry Winkler.

The final season brings Hader and Winkler on a collision course after a rollercoaster relationship.

Henry Winkler joined New York Living to talk about filming the emotional final season and the two books he has coming out this fall, another childrens book and a memior.

You can catch ‘Barry’ on HBO Sunday nights at 10pm.