NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spring Break season is upon us!
Steve Greenberg, a tech and gadget reporter joined New York Living to talk about travel gadgets and showcase each one. Watch the video player for more.
by: Alex Lee, Marysol Castro, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
by: Alex Lee, Marysol Castro, Allie Jasinski
Posted:
Updated:
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spring Break season is upon us!
Steve Greenberg, a tech and gadget reporter joined New York Living to talk about travel gadgets and showcase each one. Watch the video player for more.