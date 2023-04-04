NEW YORK (PIX11) — From Illumination and Nintendo is a new animated film, “Super Mario Bros.”
The story follows the two brothers Mario and Luigi on their journey through the Mushroom Kingdom. Watch the video player for more.
by: Alex Lee, Marysol Castro, Brittany Foxx, Hiral Patel
