NEW YORK (PIX11) — Actor Tyler Lepley, who plays Ian on streaming comedy series “Harlem,” stopped by New York Living on Thursday to talk about his character, his start in the entertainment industry, and the show’s second season.

“He’s like a lot of us,” said Lepley of Ian. “He’s a man that’s in process, trying to figure out who he is and what he stands for.”

Audiences can catch Lepley and the rest of the “Harlem” cast in the show’s second season, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

