LONG ISLAND CITY, Queens (PIX11) — Global Citizen is shedding light on one of the most pressing issues worldwide — hunger.

The international advocacy organization has set up an installation at Hunter’s Point South Park, lining up 1,000 plates that represent 50 million people facing hunger and starvation.

The installation was timed to the beginning of the United Nations General Assembly’s 77th session in New York City. Watch the video player above for the whole story.