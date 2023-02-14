Our first guest is fitting for today’s Valentine’s Day show- because he has stolen a lot of ladies’ hearts.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar has been acting for over a decade and is known for his work in “Filthy Rich,” “The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window,”

and now from his breakout role as Dante Torres in “Chicago P.D.”

Today we get to know Benjamin, from his role on Chicago P.D. to getting the acting bug while growing up in Guatemala, to how he stays in shape, and we even had a little surprise for him during this interview.

You can watch “Chicago P.D.” Wednesdays at 10pm on NBC.

