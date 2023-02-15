NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York fashion week brings the best of the best to grace the runways, but for one Brooklyn native, he’s turning the style scene on its head.

Romeo Hunte has caught the eye of many A-list celebrities including Beyonce, Zendaya, Idris Elba, Michelle Obama, and many more. His latest collection is blending his love of music with his inspired designs for a new shopping experience that is tipping the creativity scale.

Hunte joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the project and their respective work. Watch the video player for more.