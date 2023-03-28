The mid-season preview for the Real Housewives of New Jersey has just dropped.

And we have Margaret Josephs on the show today to break down the drama, and share some insights to what we don’t get to see in the show.

Margaret touches on all things like Teresa’s wedding, her feud with Jennifer Aydin, and even shares her personal pick for lipstick, being a Jersey girl and even gives us a little marriage advice.

You can catch Margaret and the ladies in a new episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey tonight at 9pm on Bravo.

