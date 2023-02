NEW YORK (PIX11) — Gerard Brogdon and Shawn Curwen are on a mission to create a new narrative when it comes to gender roles and home cooking.

The pair host a web series called “Foods and Dudes.” The show features cooking, culture, and conversation.

Brogdon and Curwen, who were also featured in the first season of Peackock’s “Baking It,” joined New York Living on Friday to chat about their show and cooking.