NEW YORK (PIX11) — Halloween lovers can kickstart their holiday celebrations by attending some spooky events in the New York City area this weekend.

Time Out’s Will Gleason suggests Nightfall at Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn which features live music, projections, and lights. The event is Thursday night.

“It’s great space and a real fun event,” Gleason said.

Another cool spot is Pumpkin Point at Governors Island, where visitors can pick up a pumpkin to carve without leaving the city, Gleason added.

