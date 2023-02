NEW YORK (PIX11) – While you may know Freddie Prinze Jr. for his starring roles in movies such as “She’s All That” and the “Scooby-Doo” franchise, he’s now leading the roundtable discussions behind the battles that built the WWE.

The Hollywood star joined New York Living on Friday to chat about the new season of “WWE Rivals.” The show airs Sundays at 10 p.m. on A&E.