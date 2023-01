NEW YORK (PIX11) — For those whose New Year resolution was to work out, there’s a way to get more out of working out by doing less.

That’s the idea celebrity fitness expert Joey Thurman explains in his new book “The Minimum Method: The Least You Can Do To Be A Stronger, Healthier, Happier You.”

Thurman joined New York Living on Friday to showcase how the “minimum method” works and some “minimum method” workouts.

Watch the video player for more.