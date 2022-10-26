NEW YORK (PIX11) — Seeking counseling may seem intimidating, but it might just be what a couple needs to keep their relationships strong.

For Chris Matthews, a licensed family and marriage counselor, couples should seek therapy early, specifically before they say their “I do’s.” He joined New York Living on Wednesday to talk about the importance of pre-engagement counseling.

“If you get the counseling early in a relationship, then you’re able to hash out issues before you have those pressures when the invitations go out,” Matthews said.

In his book “Finding Your Relationship Fix,” he summed up a key tip in a few catchy words: prepare and prevent, rather than repair and repent. He also explained the top reasons why couples seek counseling. Watch the video player above for the full interview.