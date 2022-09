NEW YORK (PIX11) — Most people have experienced fidgeting at least once in their lives.

It comes in different forms such as tapping feet, clicking pens or biting fingernails. Research showed that fidgeting is a physical reaction to stress or concentration.

Jason Robison is the chief program officer at SHARE!, a self-help organization. He joined New York Living on Thursday to expound on fidgeting. Watch the video player above for the full interview.