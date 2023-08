NEW YORK (PIX11) – Meet chef Danielle Sepsy, the brains behind The Hungry Gnome, a wholesale bakery and catering company in New York City.

Her love of baking came from her grandmother, Rosemarie, when she was 13 years old. From that moment, baking was part of her DNA.

Sepsy has expanded beyond scones, capturing the attention of Dan Levy, the creator of “The Big Brunch” on Max.

