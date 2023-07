NEW YORK (PIX11) – Flor de Maria came to the U.S. from Peru when she was 14 years old and became a successful television anchor and sports reporter, but the pull towards fashion was strong.

Years after she mastered the art of walking in heels as a child, she started her own line of luxury shoes called Flor de Maria.

She reveals how she built her shoe empire and what she has learned along the way.

Watch the video player for the full interview.